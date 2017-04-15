CAIRO (AP) — Easter Mass celebrations are being held amid fear and grief in churches across the country after twin bombs killed 45 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta earlier this week on Palm Sunday.

At least eight security agents could be seen surrounding Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II Saturday as he entered St. Mark’s Cathedral in Cairo, the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Pope, where he lead prayers with several ministers in attendance.

Pope Tawadros had earlier announced during his Good Friday sermon that, as mourning for the attack’s victims was ongoing, the celebratory aspects of Easter would be canceled this year, including the Easter morning reception.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry heightened security measures on the day, creating 400-meter radius security cordons around churches barring vehicles.