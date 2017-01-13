HONOLULU (AP) — An FBI raid on the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office is the latest action in a growing corruption scandal involving the chief of police and his prosecutor wife.

A statement from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro says FBI agents served a search warrant at the office Friday. He says the office cooperated and provided the information requested.

This comes as a federal grand jury is looking into corruption allegations in the Honolulu Police Department. The investigation stems from a theft case involving the home mailbox of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a deputy prosecutor.

Louis Kealoha agreed to retire after receiving notice he’s a target of the investigation. Four other officers also received FBI target letters. A retired officer pleaded guilty to falsifying documents and altering evidence.