CHICAGO (AP) — The FBI has released a report that accuses Chicago police of pressuring four suspects in a 1994 murder case as they gave prosecutors their statements.
The 6-page report was unsealed Wednesday. It details the FBI’s interview of former Assistant State’s Attorney Terence Johnson, one of the prosecutors who worked with detectives to take statements in the rape and murder of 30-year-old Nina Glover. Johnson also approved charges against the men.
Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift say in separate lawsuits that police and Cook County prosecutors pressured them.
Johnson said his boss pressured him to cooperate with detectives. He told federal investigators that detectives “coached and fed” witnesses and pushed the defendants into giving confessions that were eventually proven by DNA to be false.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
- Pac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North
No one else has been convicted in the attack.