CHICAGO (AP) — The FBI has released a report that accuses Chicago police of pressuring four suspects in a 1994 murder case as they gave prosecutors their statements.

The 6-page report was unsealed Wednesday. It details the FBI’s interview of former Assistant State’s Attorney Terence Johnson, one of the prosecutors who worked with detectives to take statements in the rape and murder of 30-year-old Nina Glover. Johnson also approved charges against the men.

Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift say in separate lawsuits that police and Cook County prosecutors pressured them.

Johnson said his boss pressured him to cooperate with detectives. He told federal investigators that detectives “coached and fed” witnesses and pushed the defendants into giving confessions that were eventually proven by DNA to be false.

No one else has been convicted in the attack.