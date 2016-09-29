HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The FBI is awaiting lab results before releasing any more information about the death of a woman who reported being kidnapped at a Montana rest stop and spending hours in the trunk of her car.

The Helena Independent Record reports (https://goo.gl/ujII48 ) investigators are trying to determine how 47-year-old Rita Maze, of Great Falls, ended up shot to death in the trunk. She was found dead Sept. 7 with a handgun and two spent shell casings at her side.

Before she died, Maze reportedly called her family and said she had been attacked at a rest stop and stuffed into the trunk. An officer who later called Maze’s cellphone said someone answered, and then the officer heard gunshots.

Authorities found Maze’s body more than 300 miles away near Spokane International Airport in Washington state.

