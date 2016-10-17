COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by survivors of the Charleston church shooting who say federal negligence enabled Dylann Roof to buy the .45-caliber handgun he used.
The federal government filed papers Friday saying it isn’t liable for any failure to thoroughly check Roof’s background before he bought the gun.
Lawyers for three people who survived the attack and the estates of five who were slain inside Emanuel AME Church argue that Roof’s prior drug arrest would have shown up, and the bureau would have denied his gun purchase, if the agency had done its job.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told The Associated Press that a clerk entered incorrect information for Roof’s prior arrest, which prevented an FBI examiner from finding the details when Roof attempted the purchase.
Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/
