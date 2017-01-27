MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI says agents from its Seattle field office have arrested a man charged with robbing a credit union in Tennessee.
The bureau’s Memphis office says 54-year-old Tony Allen Barnes was arrested Friday in Seattle on federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Barnes had been wanted in connection with the June 21 robbery of First South Credit Union in Memphis.
Barnes will be extradited back to Memphis to face the robbery charge. If he cannot pay for an attorney, a judge will assign a lawyer to defend him.
