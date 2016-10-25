NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed an Oklahoma bank while wearing a T-shirt depicting a cat posing for a mugshot.
The FBI says the robbery happened Monday afternoon at a BancFirst bank in Norman, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City. Special Agent-in-Charge Kathryn Peterson says a man walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money, then ran off with the cash.
Peterson says the man’s note said he had a gun but no weapon was observed.
The FBI says the man was wearing a black shirt featuring a cat posing for a jail booking photo. The FBI says the suspected bank robber also wore dark sunglasses and cargo shorts.
