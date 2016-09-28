MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — FBI Director James Comey says the man who stabbed 10 people in a Minnesota mall before being shot and killed appears to have been inspired, at least in part, by extremist ideology.

Comey was asked during a Wednesday congressional hearing whether it had been confirmed that the Sept. 17 attack by 20-year-old Dahir Adan was an act of terrorism. Comey responded that the FBI is “still working on it,” but that it looks like Adan appears to have been motivated “by some sort of inspiration from radical Islamic groups.”

He said investigators are not yet sure which groups may have inspired Adan or how, adding that investigators still are reviewing Adan’s electronics.

Minneapolis FBI spokesman Jeff Van Nest declined to elaborate Wednesday, saying he’d let Comey’s statement speak for itself.