Nation & World FBI: Deputy US marshal shot and killed in rural southeast Georgia Originally published November 18, 2016 at 10:13 am Share story The Associated Press LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) — FBI: Deputy US marshal shot and killed in rural southeast Georgia. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryDakota Access oil pipeline developer won’t consider reroute
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.