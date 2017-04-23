WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — FBI Director James Comey arrived in New Zealand on Sunday ahead of a conference, although officials were being cagey about the exact nature of his visit.
Comey disembarked from a Gulfstream jet after touching down at the Queenstown Airport.
A spokeswoman for New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said New Zealand’s government is hosting a conference this week with a number of senior officials from overseas, but that she couldn’t comment further “due to specific security requirements.”
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Wellington said U.S. officials routinely attend meetings with their New Zealand counterparts “but I can’t provide further details.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
- Police say robbery suspect was killed by Seattle officers’ gunfire WATCH
New Zealand is part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing network, which also includes the U.S., Canada, Britain and Australia.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.