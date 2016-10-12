EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The police chief in East Hartford, Connecticut, has asked the FBI to assist the investigation into a fatal plane crash because it happened so close to Pratt & Whitney corporate headquarters.
Chief Scott Sansom called the jet engine maker “critical infrastructure.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also involved in the investigation.
Authorities say a student pilot and an instructor were trying to land the Piper PA-34 Seneca at Brainard Airport in Hartford when it struck a utility pole and crashed onto the road around 4 p.m. Tuesday, bursting into flames.
Police say the pilot was hospitalized with serious burns and the passenger was in the wreckage and presumed dead. Police haven’t released names.
Two people in a minivan were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
