Noor Zahi Salman was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice in connection with the June 12 shooting rampage.

SAN FRANCISCO — More than half a year after Omar Mateen massacred 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, his widow was arrested near San Francisco and accused of assisting in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, officials said.

Federal agents raided Noor Zahi Salman’s home in Rodeo on Monday, arresting the 30-year-old on charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice in connection with the June 12 shooting rampage, the FBI and law-enforcement officials in Orlando said.

Salman grew up in the home with her sisters and mother, who emigrated from the Palestinian territories. Salman married Mateen — her second husband — nearby in the town of Hercules in 2011. The two later they had a child and moved to Fort Pierce, Fla., an Atlantic coast city more than 100 miles south of Orlando, where Mateen worked as a private security guard.

The FBI began investigating Mateen in May 2013 after he told co-workers he had family connections to al-Qaida and Hezbollah. Authorities took him off a terrorist watch list in March 2014 after the investigation ended without charges.

In an interview with The New York Times, Salman said that six months after their wedding, she became a target of physical abuse by her husband.

In the days after the rampage, federal investigators began extensively questioning Salman. She had told investigators that she had driven her husband to the nightclub at some point leading up the attack and was with him when he bought ammunition two days before the shooting spree, according to several reports citing anonymous senior law-enforcement officials.

The woman reportedly told authorities during the interviews that she urged her 29-year-old husband to not commit the massacre.

But around last call at the crowded gay nightclub that was hosting a Latin night, a heavily armed Mateen stormed the building, unleashing a torrent of gunfire that left 49 dead and 53 injured.

Mateen died in a shootout with police after a nearly 3-hour standoff at the club, during which officials said he declared allegiance to the Islamic State group.

At one point during the standoff, Mateen sent his wife a text message, asking if she had seen the news of the attack, The New York Times reported. When she replied that she had not, Mateen responded in his final message to his wife, “I love you babe,’’ Salman told the paper.

Salman is scheduled to appear Tuesday in federal court in Oakland before the case moves to U.S. District Court in Florida where the charges will be filed.