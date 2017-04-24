NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Faye Dunaway says she thought co-presenter Warren Beatty was joking when he paused before showing her the envelope that should have contained the Oscar’s best picture winner.
Dunaway tells Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News she thought Beatty was stalling for effect.
Dunaway read “La La Land” as best picture winner rather than “Moonlight” after PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed them the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture.
She says she read the movie’s title on the card but didn’t notice Emma Stone’s name.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
Dunaway says she felt “completely stunned” and later felt guilty because she thought she could have done something to prevent the debacle.
Holt’s interview with Dunaway will air Tuesday on the “Today” show.
___
This story has been corrected with the accurate spelling of Warren Beatty’s first name.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.