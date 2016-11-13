SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his teenage son died during an apparent hiking accident near Shaver Lake in Central California.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a search and rescue team is trying to recover the bodies Sunday, a day after the two fell off an embankment near Shaver Lake.
It says a caller reported seeing the two fall off Saturday afternoon while walking along a hiking trail in an area known as Shaver Rock, on the northeast side of the lake.
Deputies and firefighters responded to the area, along with a sheriff’s helicopter, but the pair had fallen into a deep canyon and rescue crews were unable to reach the bodies.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
The department didn’t release their names or city of residence. It says the investigation is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.