ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A father and son have taken the lead in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Two-time champion Mitch Seavey was the first musher to leave the village of Kaltag on Sunday. But his son, current Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey, was close behind.

Mitch Seavey departed the checkpoint at 4:40 a.m., while Dallas Seavey left just five minutes later.

The third racer out of Kaltag was veteran musher Wade Marrs of Alaska, who took off at 5:28 a.m.

Behind him was Nicolas Petit, a native of France who lives just south of Anchorage. Petit left the checkpoint at 6:35 a.m.

Rounding out the top five was Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway, who departed Kaltag at 6:50 a.m.

The race across nearly 1,000 miles of wilderness started March 6 in Fairbanks. The winner is expected early this week in Nome, along the Bering Sea coast.