TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A father and son in Ohio who are accused of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative in their basement will serve as their own attorneys.
Their trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Toledo.
Timothy Ciboro (SIH’-bohr-oh) and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, both have pleaded not guilty to the charges including rape, kidnapping and child endangering.
The men were arrested last summer after the teen ran from their Toledo home and told police she used a spare key to unlock herself.
The girl was found outside a downtown office building more than a mile away.
She and two other children from the home have been put in foster care.
