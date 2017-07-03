BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The father of a University of Colorado student who was shot and killed by police two years ago has sued, arguing that city police shot their son needlessly and have a “culture of excessive force.”
Twenty-two-year-old Samuel Forgy was shot by officers in July of 2015. He was outside his apartment naked, having threatened his roommates while high on LSD. The roommates who called police told dispatchers that Forgy was on drugs and acting erratically.
Police said Forgy was threatening them with a hammer. One officer shot a non-lethal Taser gun at the student but missed. Officer Dillon Garretson shot Forgy four times with a real gun. Garretson was cleared of wrongdoing.
Forgy’s father sued Monday, seeking unspecified damages and increased training for the Boulder Police Department.
