STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A charity started by a man whose three daughters were killed in a Connecticut fire on Christmas morning in 2011 says he has died at the age of 51.
The death of Matthew Badger was announced Thursday by the Lily Sarah Grace Fund. It did not provide further details.
The fire at a Victorian home in Stamford owned by the children’s mother, New York advertising executive Madonna Badger, killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky.
Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, escaped the flames.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.