TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma father fired a gun into a car occupied by his 17-year-old daughter’s ex-boyfriend, killing him and another teenager. A third teen was wounded.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the shooting happened Sunday night and was apparently linked to the breakup of Antonio Simmons’ teenage daughter and her 18-year-old ex. The daughter was unharmed.
Walker says the 18-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, arrived at the home in search of his ex-girlfriend. He was let in but was soon asked to leave.
Police say the 45-year-old Simmons followed the ex-boyfriend to the car then opened fire, killing the man and an 18-year-old woman in the backseat. A 19-year-old woman was injured.
Simmons is jailed on two first-degree murder complaints. It isn’t clear whether he has an attorney.
