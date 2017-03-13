MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The murder trial of a father accused of killing his 1-year-old son for the insurance money is underway with testimony from the man’s other son.

Joaquin Rams is charged with the 2012 slaying of his son Prince. Prosecutors say Rams took out more than $500,000 in life insurance on the boy. Rams maintains his innocence and says Prince died after suffering a seizure.

After years of delay, the trial began Monday in Manassas with testimony from Joaquin Rams Jr., now age 17. The teen testified his father acted strangely the day Prince died, bursting into a room the boys shared and acting like Prince was dying when the older boy saw no signs of a problem.

Rams is charged with capital murder but prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.