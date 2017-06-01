AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 26-year-old man has been charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Aiken County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that Trevonta Langford was arrested Wednesday.
Investigators say Langford called 911 on March 31, saying his then 1-month old son was not breathing after having suffered from a fever for a week. The baby sept six weeks in the hospital. Deputies say the baby died May 13, and further investigation led them to determine he had been abused and those injuries led to the baby’s death.
A police report and arrest warrant did not explain how the child was abused.
It wasn’t known if Langford had a lawyer.