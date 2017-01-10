ARAB, Ala. (AP) — The father of a special-needs student in Alabama claims his son was punished by being restrained in a chair designed for therapeutic purposes.
In a federal lawsuit filed last week, the father says he only learned his son was placed in the Rifton chair after the boy told his doctor he didn’t like “the buckle chair.”
The lawsuit was filed last week against the school system in Arab, Alabama. In the past decade, parents have filed similar lawsuits in Louisiana, Florida and Virginia.
A 2014 U.S. Senate committee report found that Rifton chairs are meant to provide support and stability for disabled students, but aren’t intended to be used for discipline.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
Arab City Schools Superintendent John Mullins declined to comment Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.