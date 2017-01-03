Share story

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The fate of a hunger-striking activist imprisoned in Iran has sparked a rare unauthorized protest near the prison where he’s being held.

Videos posted online show dozens of people taking part in a protest Monday supporting Arash Sadeghi.

Iranian local media did not report on the protest, though opposition websites abroad featured it.

Sadeghi is serving a 15-year sentence. Amnesty International says he was convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system” and “insulting the founder of the Islamic Republic.”

Sadeghi began his hunger strike after his wife, Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, was arrested in late October.

Amnesty says she is serving a six-year prison sentence over an unpublished fictional story found in her home about a woman burning a Quran in anger over another woman being stoned to death for adultery.

