FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police trooper who fatally shot a man at a Frederick gas station last year told investigators he feared for his life but saw no weapon.

The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2gk6rfl) obtained the state police investigative file Tuesday.

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Brunson of Baltimore was killed Oct. 25, 2015, after police say he rammed a city police cruiser with a stolen SUV and then exited the vehicle and charged toward Trooper 1st Class William Jansen.

Jansen told investigators Brunson ignored his commands and instead reached toward his waistband, so the trooper fired.

State police spokesman Greg Shipley says Jansen reasonably believed Brunson was armed because he knew the SUV had been stolen by an armed man in Baltimore a day earlier. No gun was found at the gas station.