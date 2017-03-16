NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say trash from a fast-food restaurant helped them make an arrest in a hit-and-run crash in Connecticut that left a motorcyclist dead.
Police said Wednesday that Roger Sullivan Jr. faces charges including negligent homicide in the October 8 death in New Haven of 31-year-old Garry Gulledge.
Witnesses told police that an Acura SUV struck Gulledge’s motorcycle and then sped away. Gulledge died at the hospital.
A piece of the SUV recovered at the scene helped investigators determine the make and model of the vehicle.
Police also found a discarded McDonald’s cup and barbecue sauce container.
Investigators checked video from a nearby McDonald’s and found someone in that type of vehicle buying items that matched the trash found at the scene.
Sullivan says he didn’t know he hit anyone.
