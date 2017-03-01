BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have recovered a roaring fast Maserati that was stolen during a test drive.
They say it wasn’t hard to find the man who drove off with the $150,000 2016 Maserati Gran Turismo, because he had to show his driver’s license at the dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
An arrest report for 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II says he stopped at a Boca Raton resort during the drive on Feb. 21, promising to show off a boat, but then left the salesman at the dock and drove away.
Police aren’t describing the car’s condition or just how they recovered it. The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lEieHZ ) reports that McGilvary is back in custody on grand theft charges after violating parole in a federal drug case. A lawyer isn’t listed on records.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.