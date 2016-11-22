LONDON (AP) — Nigel Farage, the interim leader of the U.K. Independence Party, says he is “flattered” by Donald Trump’s suggestion that he become Britain’s ambassador to the United States.
Farage said Tuesday he would do anything possible to help relations between the two countries even as Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said Britain already has an ambassador in place in Washington.
Government officials say there is “no vacancy.”
Trump made the highly unorthodox suggestion in a tweet — it’s not common for the future leader of one country to suggest which individual another country should designate as ambassador.
Farage briefly campaigned with Trump during the presidential campaign and met with the president-elect soon after his victory.
Farage played a key role in Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.
