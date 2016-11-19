ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say that a lawmaker with the extreme right Golden Dawn party has been briefly hospitalized after being set upon by a group of people, possibly anarchists, who hit him with an iron bar and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Police say that Giorgos Germenis was sitting at a cafe in a northern Athens suburb when he was attacked on Saturday. He was given first aid at a nearby pharmacy and then went to a hospital to be examined.

Germenis has released a video where he claims he resisted about 30 individuals and caused them to flee. In the video, his face appears slightly bruised, with no major injuries.

Before he was elected, in 2012, Germenis was known as a bassist in a Greek-Norwegian black metal band.