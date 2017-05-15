JACKSON, Ky. — A South Carolina man who was arrested and later cleared of stealing horses has leased 4,000 acres of Kentucky land in the hopes of turning it into a horse sanctuary.

Curtis Bostic was arrested in December 2016 after he tried to take some horses in Breathitt County, Kentucky. The charges were later dropped. Now Bostic has leased the land where he was arrested and says he wants to help find homes for the wild horses that live there.

Free-roaming horses have been a familiar sight in the Kentucky mountains for decades as owners often let them loose to graze the countryside. But following the Great Recession and the thousands of jobs lost because of the region’s disappearing coal industry, more horses have been set loose and never retrieved.