ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Fans have snapped up tickets to next month’s Prince tribute concert in St. Paul.

Tickets to the Oct. 13 concert went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via Ticketmaster and the box office at Xcel Energy Center. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2cDG1HJ ) reports tickets were gone instantly. The tickets ranged from $19.99 to $152.50.

Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Chaka Khan, John Mayer and Tori Kelly are among performers lined up for the concert sanctioned by Prince’s family.

Prince’s family originally planned to hold the show at the new NFL stadium in his hometown of Minneapolis. However, organizers said last week that it will be at the smaller Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Prince died of an accidental drug overdose at his Paisley Park recording studio in April.

