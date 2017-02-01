Share story

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Only a fraction of the audience had stuck around when singer-rapper Lauryn Hill took the stage in Pittsburgh more than three hours late.

A disc jockey on the bill, DJ Motormane, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kVN3X0 ) that Hill was at Heinz Hall by 5:30 p.m. to rehearse for Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. show, but that her band apparently was delayed by weather.

Motormane played until about 9:30 p.m. followed by musician Paul Beaubrun, before Hill’s DJ took the stage at 10:30 p.m.

The newspaper says Hill didn’t take the stage until 11:20 p.m., playing until about 1 a.m. for those who stayed instead of requesting refunds.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Hill’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

But fans lit up Twitter with comments including, “I will never pay to see her again. Ever.”

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

The Associated Press