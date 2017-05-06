COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The parents of an Ohio State University student who was abducted and slain in February will accept her diploma this weekend.

Family members of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes will be called on stage Sunday to receive diplomas from Ohio State President Michael Drake.

Her mother says they are grateful for the honor.

The university says this will be the largest graduating class in Ohio State’s history, with 11,734 degrees being handed out.

Tokes was three months from graduating with a psychology degree when she was killed.

Columbus authorities have charged Brian Golsby, a registered sex offender. They allege he kidnapped Tokes after she left work and then raped and killed her.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.