AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado family that’s been trying to get its pet back from animal control officers says DNA tests show the dog is not a wolf hybrid.
Aurora Animal Control picked up the Abbato family pet last month after it escaped from the yard. Officials classified the animal, named Capone, as being part wolf and refused to return him to the family.
But Tracy Abbato told Denver station KDVR-TV that tests showed their pet doesn’t have any wolf in him.
The animal has been held for weeks and will have to wait at least a few days longer before going home. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
___
Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.