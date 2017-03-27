WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family that wants to demolish their home after they say they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as “The Watcher” has filed a lawsuit against their town.
Derek and Maria Broaddus filed the suit against the town of Westfield after its planning board rejected their plan to raze the house and subdivide the land, so they could build two houses.
A lawyer for the town told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2nnv0eG ) she cannot comment on the lawsuit.
The couple, who have children, say that after buying the six-bedroom house for nearly $1.4 million in 2014, they received three threatening letters from a stalker calling himself “The Watcher.”
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
Their attorney says they are good people caught in a situation they didn’t ask for.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.