AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The father of an unarmed robbery suspect fatally shot by an Akron, Ohio, police officer after refusing to remove his hand from his waistband has sued the city and the officer, claiming excessive force.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court by William Lemmon Sr. says 21-year-old William Lemmon Jr. was shot in September 2015 by Officer Brian Armstead seconds after another officer used a stun gun. It seeks an unspecified amount of money.

Officers confronted Lemmon Jr. while responding to a report of an armed robbery at a nearby store. A criminal complaint says he refused orders to show his hands and told officers they’d have to shoot him.

A Summit County prosecutor ruled the shooting justified, saying officers thought Lemmon Jr. was armed when he lurched toward them.

An Akron spokeswoman has declined to comment.