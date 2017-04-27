NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The family of a man who hanged himself outside a Delaware psychiatric hospital says in a lawsuit that the hospital had turned him away one day earlier.
The Wilmington News-Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2ovwhnA) the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims 38-year-old Clay McInnis III was denied admission to the Rockford Center on March 28, 2016. McInnis had a history of bipolar disorder and suicide attempts.
The lawsuit says McInnis had signed a hospital registration form stating he was a “danger to self/others.” Hospital staff allegedly told McInnis to return the next day to begin an outpatient program. The next morning, he was found hanging from a tree outside the facility.
Plaintiff’s attorney Randall Robbins says the family wants to know why McInnis wasn’t admitted.
A hospital spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.
