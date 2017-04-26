COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a man killed by police in South Carolina says he plans to continue his lawsuit after seeing video of the shooting.
Solicitor Chip Finney showed the footage to Waltki Williams’ family Tuesday. Finney plans a news conference Wednesday to announce whether he’ll file charges against the Sumter police officers.
Attorney Carter Elliott said Finney also showed pictures of Williams holding a gun. Carter’s lawsuit says Williams was unarmed, and he says the video didn’t appear to show anything in Williams’ hand when he first ran from police.
Elliott says Williams was shot 19 times by three officers, with an autopsy showing 17 of the shots entering his back. Officers were investigating whether Williams pointed a gun at his girlfriend on Dec. 10.
