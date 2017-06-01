BEIJING (AP) — The wife and father of a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner say police have told the family he has been formally arrested and has dismissed his lawyers.
Legal activist Jiang Tianyong disappeared in November after publicizing the plights of the families of lawyers who had been detained in a crackdown on rights activists. State media later said he was accused of inciting subversion of state power, a common charge against those viewed as challenging the Communist Party’s monopoly on power.
Jiang’s wife Jin Bianling said Friday that police officials in the central city of Changsha handed over a statement from Jiang dismissing his family-appointed lawyers.
Jin said she believes the statement was written by Jiang under some form of duress.
Calls to the Changsha Public Security Bureau rang unanswered Friday.