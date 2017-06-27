HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The family of a woman killed when a New Jersey Transit commuter train slammed into a station last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Lawyers for Fabiola Bittar de Kroon’s family sued Tuesday in state Superior Court in Hudson County. They are seeking unspecified compensatory damages.
The 34-year-old Brazil-born lawyer was standing on a platform when she was killed by falling debris in the Sept. 29, 2016, crash in Hoboken. It occurred just minutes after she had dropped off her 2-year-old daughter at day care.
More than 100 people were injured in the crash. It was later revealed that the engineer suffered from sleep apnea.
An NJ Transit spokesman said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.