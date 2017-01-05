SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The family of a California woman who was raped, killed and left in a trash bin has sued the U.S. probation agency — accusing agents of providing lax oversight of two convicted sex offenders who authorities suspect of carrying out that murder and others.
The Orange County Register reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2iLUClw ) that attorneys for Jarrae Estepp’s mother filed the federal wrongful-death lawsuit in Santa Ana.
The lawsuit comes just two weeks after a jury recommended the death sentence for Steven Gordon, who along with Franc Cano was charged with the murders of Estepp and three other women.
Authorities say Gordon was wearing a GPS tracking device for prior offenses during three of the slayings.
The suit targets federal probation and unnamed agents.
Probation officials did not return calls seeking comment.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
