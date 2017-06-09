LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a schizophrenic man killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in 2015 will receive $3.3 million.
The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2sLYNjC) says county supervisors agreed last week to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by relatives of John Berry.
Berry was off his medication when his brother called the Lakewood sheriff’s station two years ago. He asked for a mental evaluation team to calm Berry and get him medical care.
Authorities say deputies tried to pull Berry from a parked BMW and pepper-sprayed, electrically stunned and struck him with a baton before he suddenly backed up the car, knocking over a deputy.
Other deputies then shot him.
Berry was unarmed. His family claimed deputies needlessly escalated the encounter.
The district attorney’s office concluded the deputies acted in self-defense.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/