SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $11.9 million to the wife and family of a man who killed himself in a Pennsylvania jail.

Mumun Barbaros stuffed his shredded T-shirt down his throat and died in 2009 at the Monroe County jail. He was a pizza shop owner being held on charges that he vandalized the shops of two competitors.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice (http://bit.ly/2cm2qZ2 ) reports Tuesday that the verdict was returned last week against PrimeCare Medical and several employees. The company provided medical care at the jail in Stroudsburg, and its attorney says they all plan to appeal.

The county settled claims out of court for $25,000 before trial.

The lawsuit claims medical staff failed to properly evaluate Barbaros’ risk for suicide.