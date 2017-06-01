PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Relatives of a man accused of killing two people in Oregon have offered their condolences to the families of two men who were stabbed to death after defending two women from an anti-Muslim rant.

In a letter, the family of Jeremy Christian expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased; to the young women harassed; and to those who tried to protect the girls.

The family said in a statement Thursday that they abhor violence, racism and bigotry, and can’t begin to understand the senseless act.

Prosecutors say Christian went into the racist tirade on the train last Friday, focusing his anger on two teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

After the girls moved away from Christian, he got into a confrontation with other passengers. Prosecutors say he fatally stabbed two men and wounded a third.