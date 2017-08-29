QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — The family of a New York state trooper fatally struck by a car in New York while giving directions to a lost trucker is suing both drivers.
The Glens Falls Post-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2gm1nuF) that the administrator of Trooper Timothy Pratt’s estate filed the lawsuit on July 7 in Warren County court.
Pratt was hit by the car in October 2016 when he jumped from a truck’s running board after giving the trucker directions. The truck was stopped in a median.
The suit alleges negligence on the part of the drivers of the car and the truck.
The suit naming the two drivers and the trucking service seeks unspecified monetary damages. The two drivers and the trucking company did not respond to requests for comment.