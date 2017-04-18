BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a man who died after a struggle with Baltimore police officers says the department has been unable to produce the drugs they say he had on him when he was stopped.
Officers stopped 44-year-old Tyrone West in July 2013 for a traffic violation. Police said they noticed a bulge in his sock and when officers tried to inspect it, West started running.
Officers chased him and eventually a struggle ensued. An official autopsy found that West died during the struggle of a heart condition. The family disputes the cause of death, and last year commissioned a review of the autopsy that concluded West died because he was unable to breathe while being restrained.
The family is suing the police department. The department declined to comment.
