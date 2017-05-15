WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida have agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of an unarmed nurseryman shot dead by a sergeant five years ago.
Attorneys for the family of Seth Adams announced the settlement Monday.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Custer shot the 24-year-old on May 16, 2012, in the parking lot of the family’s nursery.
A federal civil jury had deadlocked 8-1 in the family’s favor in March after a one-month trial. A retrial had been scheduled for the summer.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks conclude rookie mini-camp
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.