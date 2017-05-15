WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida have agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of an unarmed nurseryman shot dead by a sergeant five years ago.

Attorneys for the family of Seth Adams announced the settlement Monday.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Custer shot the 24-year-old on May 16, 2012, in the parking lot of the family’s nursery.

A federal civil jury had deadlocked 8-1 in the family’s favor in March after a one-month trial. A retrial had been scheduled for the summer.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.