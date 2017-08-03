CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago man who was fatally stabbed in Chicago is asking for privacy.

Charlotte Cornelle released a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday after police said they’re searching for a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee suspected in Trenton Cornell-Duranleau’s death.

The statement says, “Our Family is deeply saddened by the death of our son. It is our hope that the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice. We are asking that you allow our family to process and grieve this tragedy privately. We are asking all media outlets to not contact our family, friends or associates. When we have had sufficient time to morn our child’s passing, we will release a more in depth statement if we believe it is appropriate to do so.”