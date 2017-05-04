GENEVA (AP) — The family of famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck has held a funeral ceremony in Nepal following his death in a still-unexplained mountaineering accident near Mount Everest.
Steck spokesman Andreas Bantel announced that the family plans to take some of his ashes to Switzerland after Buddhist monks from the Tengboche Monastery lead a cremation ceremony Thursday.
Providing new details prior to Steck’s death Sunday, Bantel said the 40-year-old originally planned to scale Everest’s South Col a day after arriving at Camp 2 base camp. Instead, he opted to try Mount Nuptse after noting the “ideal” conditions there.
Steck entered the Lhotse flank but at around 7,600 meters (24,930 feet) hit trouble. Italian helicopter pilot Maurizio Folini recovered his body about 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) lower.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
Local expedition leaders originally said Steck died at Camp 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.