UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island family is reeling after discovering the wrong headstone on the grave of a 9-year-old girl.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2llinlz ) says the family of Amiyah (uh-MEE’-uh) Dunston found someone else’s headstone when they visited her grave on Valentine’s Day in Uniondale.
Amiyah was mauled by a dog in November 2015. Her family had ordered a headstone, but that one hadn’t arrived yet.
Amiyah’s grandmother, Marlena West, says the child’s mother relived the tragedy because of the error.
It’s not clear whether the other family has been informed of the mix-up.
Greenfield Cemetery is owned by the Town of Hempstead (HEHM’-stehd). A sympathetic commissioner had the monument company remove the incorrect headstone.
Town spokesman Mike Deery extended “heartfelt apologies” on the monument company’s behalf.
