RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Family band Flatt Lonesome won three awards at the International Bluegrass Music Awards while the Earls of Leicester were named entertainer of the year for the second consecutive year.
The awards were given out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Flatt Lonesome, which includes siblings Kelsi, Charli and Buddy Robertson, won album of the year for “Runaway Train,” song of the year for “You’re the One” and vocal group of the year.
Becky Buller took home female vocalist and fiddle player of the year and Danny Paisley was awarded male vocalist. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen were named instrumental group of the year.
New inductees to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame include Clarence White and the founders of bluegrass label Rounder Records, Ken Irwin, Marian Leighton Levy and Bill Nowlin.
